The Met Costume Institute proudly announces "Costume Art," inviting us to recognise fashion as a central expression of artistry and celebrating the opening of the Condé M. Nast Galleries. As we eagerly await the gala on May 4, 2026, the thematic details inspire anticipation. This theme boldly states that fashion transcends mere aesthetics, forging an intrinsic connection with the human body.

Get ready for a spectacular night at the 2026 Met Gala, where the theme is "Costume Art"! This promises to be an unforgettable celebration of creativity and expression. Prepare to be dazzled by a stunning array of imaginative designs that blend fashion with artistic brilliance!

Theme for 2026 Met Gala Is Definitely "Costume Art"

Rooted in historical legacy, the two-word title “Costume Art” recalls the “Museum of Costume Art” established in 1937, which encourages recognition of fashion’s dignified place alongside traditional artistic forms. The exhibition seeks to elevate this perception, emphasising the vital experience of the dressed body. Curator Andrew Bolton imparts, “I wanted to focus on the centrality of the dressed body within the Museum, connecting artistic representations of the body with fashion as an embodied art form,” capturing the essence of this revolutionary concept.

Visitors to the exhibition will encounter roughly 200 remarkable works from the Met’s collections, seamlessly intertwining modern and historical garments and accessories. Divided into impactful themes such as “Naked Body,” “Classical Body,” “Ageing Body,” “Anatomical Body” and “Pregnant Body,” the exhibition reflects the diverse narratives that fashion tells about culture and individual expression.

“Costume Art” prioritises the materiality of fashion and its deep-rooted connection to our identities, a notion beautifully articulated by Bolton. Promising a captivating experience,

the gallery preview showcases the transformative dialogue between pieces, such as Comme des Garçons' amorphous dress and Hans Bellmer's evocative work.

The opening of the Condé Nast Galleries symbolises a significant moment for the Met while highlighting fashion’s crucial role in culture and history. Covering 11,500 sq ft, this innovative space will continue to champion the spirit of “Costume Art” beyond the gala, exploring the synergy between art and fashion in future exhibitions.

While past themes have often focused on specific cultures, the 2026 theme embraces a broader perspective, emphasising

"Western art from prehistory to the present." Following last year's groundbreaking collaboration, which celebrated Black culture, the Met Gala continually evolves, fostering creativity and dialogue among designers as they interpret the evening's theme.

“Costume Art” opens the door for a wealth of creative expression on the Met steps, inviting interpretations that resonate with art history and contemporary fashion. This emphasis on artistry inspires bold craftsmanship and innovative silhouettes that will undoubtedly make the celebration unforgettable. Prepare for a night that transcends expectations, evoking a renaissance of creativity where art and fashion unite.

