Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan surprised one and all when they announced that they are expecting their second child. This news made fans of the couple all happy. That's not it, even the fashion critics were on cloud nine, as they would again see Bebo flashing some stylish looks. Talking on the same lines, on a lazy Friday (Dec 11), when the weather was all cool and clam our paparazzi clicked the actress along with Saif Ali Khan looking all pretty. Bebo from tip-to-toe spelled chic and wow. Kareena Kapoor Khan Makes Yet Another Compelling Case for Maternity Style, This Time Its a Chic Ethnic Ivory Dress!

The actress was seen wearing a subtle coloured long kurta-pyjama combo and we have no complaints. The mom-to-be gave all the pregnant women out there a simple style to ape. The kurta which Bebo was seen opting had a little structured detail at the top. Kareena teamed her basic outfit with traditional kolhapuris and we loved it and how. Hair pulled back, glares to stay away from the sunlight and ofcourse a mask, is how she rounded her look. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Pregnant! Here's a Throwback To Bebo's Gorgeous Maternity Style That Set The Fashion Bar Higher! (View Pics).

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pics Below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan Style (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Here's Some More:

Kareena Kapoor Khan Style (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Maternity fashion is not at all easy, and we wonder, how all the times, Kareena Kapoor nails it. Her latest fashion outing looks elegant as well as insanely fabulous. Well, it is not important to always go over-the-top, instead, minimal style can also grab attention. What's your take Bebo's this atire? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2020 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).