She is a bonafide Glam Goddess of tinsel town! Kareena Kapoor Khan blazed her way through maternity fashion during Taimur Ali Khan and emerged all the more glamorous, busting one myth after another, in addition to championing the cause of working mothers. The gorgeous and glowing second-time mommy-to-be has taken to updating the maternity fashion arsenal that she herself had pioneered back in 2017. Kareena chose a quaint ivory-toned ethnic set, courtesy of fashion designer Sureena Chowdhri. With bare minimal accessories and glam, Kareena looked beautiful, to say the least. Over the years now, Kareena has mastered the subtle art of infusing spunk even in the most basic style. She has never flinched from making some daring fashion choices, upping the ante with a fabulous beauty game and working off the oh-so-effortless vibe every single time.

Ivory toned outfits have a distinct charm and thanks to the celebrity sightings, a wardrobe must-have! Here is a closer look at her yet another ethnic chic moment. When Kareena Kapoor Khan Made a Chic Sunshine on a Cloudy Day Ethnic Style Statement!

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Ethnic Chic

A silk chanderi kurta set featuring pink tucks, wide bottom pants and an organza dupatta worth Rs.11,000 was teamed with sleek centre-parted hair and subtle all-natural, dewy glam. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Pregnant! Throwback To The Time When Bebo Sparkled In All Her Glory And Walked With A Baby Bump On Ramp For Sabyasachi!

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Sureena Chowdhri (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen as Deepti Batra in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She will be seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan and in the official remake of Forest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

