In terms of design, there are two things that attract buyers, simplicity and exquisiteness . Great design is the product of these two factors. To design is to add value and meaning, to illuminate, to simplify, to clarify, to modify, to dignify, to dramatise, to persuade, and perhaps even to amuse. Designing is the transformation of prose into poetry. Mrs Dipti Vijayakar is one such Mumbai based designer who has transformed her creativity into opportunity.

Graduating from Sophia College, Dipti founded the world of authentic Zari ‘Kazbee’ collection ethnic lounge with her unique skill set of designing, she drew the attention of Marathi celebrities.

Taking inspiration from tradition, Dipti tries to incorporate it into modern designs. To make mesmerising ensembles, the brand employs its experience in hand embroidery. They specialise in bridal gowns, crafting delicately handcrafted works of art that can be passed on as heirlooms. The label seamlessly blends traditional tastefulness with modern elements to create enduring trends that never seem to go out of style.

Dipti believes that if we do our work honestly, sincerely and with focus we all can achieve our goals in life.

" Work hard in silence and let your aesthetic designs make all the noise " says Dipti.

Dipti Vijayakar is truly an inspiration for many women entrepreneurs.

Her team has shared enthusiasm for aesthetics and application, which has resulted in an ever-growing clientele. Today, she has established a base for her label in Mahim, from which she serves clients all over Mumbai and believes in bringing smiles to her clients' faces with a little bundle of joy to their lives.

Truly a designer who values client relationships above everything else. Client feedback is reassured and confirmed. Her designs being genuinely authentic in nature and of an eloquent class is one of the grounding reasons that attracts celebrity attention.