Students from Pearl Academy presented their unique collection at the Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) 2026 Fall Winter edition in Mumbai on March 22, 2026. The fresh collection reflected the transformation in the creative industries worldwide, where designers were increasingly collaborating with Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a co-creator, while employing Human Intelligence (HI). Presented under First Cut by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Pearl Academy - a platform for emerging designers - the initiative has been instrumental in presenting the debut collections of final-year students of the institute to the global design community. LatestLY attended the Pearl Academy show at LFW 2026. Here's what the extraordinary student showcase encompassed. LFW 2026 Grand Finale: Aneet Padda Shines in Pero’s ‘Out of Office’ Style at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2026 (Pics and Video).

AI + Human Intelligence in Fashion Design

The LFW 2026 presentation brought together young designers experimenting with AI-led processes, while grounding their work in craft, culture, and human insight. The LFW 2026 collection of Pearl Academy students was titled "C’est Magnifique fAIntastique". It explored what magnificence means in a contemporary creative landscape shaped by the collaboration between Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Human Intelligence (HI). Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2026: Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up on 20 Years in Cinema, Upcoming Film ‘Vvan’ (See Pics and Video).

Lakme Fashion Week 2026: Pearl Academy theme of AI+Humans - Watch Video:

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With generative AI, a single line of inquiry can unfold into multiple design directions, enabling designers to engage with a far wider range of ideas and visual expressions. While AI accelerates imagination and opens up creative pathways, human intelligence anchors the process through judgment, craft, and cultural understanding. The collection reflected this balance. Students from across Pearl Academy campuses participated in intensive masterclasses and collaborative sessions to explore the interplay between Artificial Intelligence and Human Intelligence in design. The final showcase at LFW 2026 emerged from an immersive creative and cohesive spirit.

Pearl Academy Collection at LFW 2026

The Pearl Academy Collection at LFW 2026 was inspired by the Indian cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur and Bengaluru. Details as under:

Magnificent as Mastery & Excellence, inspired by Bengaluru, expressed precision and control — where expanded possibilities were distilled into singular, highly resolved outcomes shaped by craftsmanship, technical rigour, and discipline.

Magnificent as Meaning, drawing from the cultural depth of Jaipur and Delhi, reflected the emotional dimension of this abundance. Here, human insight shaped exploration into expressions of authenticity, narrative, and cultural relevance.

Magnificent as Grandeur & Scale, inspired by Mumbai, translated possibility into impact — expansive, immersive, and larger-than-life expressions enabled by AI, and refined through human judgment to achieve clarity and balance.

LFW 2026 Pearl Academy First Cut Show - See Pics:

LFW 2026 Pearl Academy First Cut show (Photo Credit: FS Media Pro / FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week / RISE Worldwide)

AI-Human collection showcase at Lakme Fashion Week 2026 (Photo Credit: FS Media Pro / FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week / RISE Worldwide)

LFW 2026 First Cut Collection (Photo Credit: FS Media Pro / FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week / RISE Worldwide)

LFW 2026 Pearl Academy First Cut show (Photo Credit: FS Media Pro / FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week / RISE Worldwide)

Pearl Academy Collab With OpenAI and ChatGPT

Students of Pearl Academy were encouraged to co-create with OpenAI to generate visual concepts, develop prints and textures, and render fashion sketches. The use of ChatGPT and other AI platforms expanded design possibilities, but students relied on human judgement, knowledge of their craft and cultural understanding to refine the final outcomes.

“Fashion today sits at the intersection of imagination and intelligence. With C’est Magnifique fAIntastique, our students are learning to collaborate with AI as a co-creator, expanding creative possibilities while applying human judgment to shape meaningful outcomes. At Pearl Academy, we nurture complete professionals who operate seamlessly across disciplines, think as strategic design futurists, and anticipate emerging societal, technological, and environmental shifts — creating solutions within circular, regenerative, and climate-responsive systems,” said Aditi Srivastava, President, Pearl Academy, in a statement.

“Students are the future of tomorrow and Pearl Academy has been nurturing talent for the last two decades, their unrehearsed, original thought process brings forth a new way of engaging with a tech-savvy audience. The theme this year is also in keeping with the engaging intersection between tech and humans, which is only going to get more intense in the coming years,” said Sunil Sethi, FDCI Chairman.

With this edition of C’est Magnifique fAIntastique, Pearl Academy reaffirmed its commitment to shaping future-ready designers for an evolving design landscape. The first-of-its-kind showcase at LFW positioned AI as a creative collaborator, enabling design seamlessly across physical, digital, virtual, and hybrid environments.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 02:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).