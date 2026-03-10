A video of Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan’s girlfriend Aditi Hundia has gone viral from the model’s Miss Diva 2018 pageant days. Aditi Hundia was seen at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on March 8, celebrating with Ishan Kishan after India’s win against New Zealand in the finals in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. Her presence at the cricket stadium sparked fresh rumours of her relationship with the cricketer and was seen as a soft-launch of their romance. An old video of Aditi Hundia has resurfaced on the Internet, in which she is seen as a contestant of the Miss Diva 2018 pageant which she went on to win. Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya’s On-Field Dance With Their Girlfriends Aditi Hundia and Mahieka Sharma After ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph Goes Viral – WATCH.

In the viral video, Aditi Hundia is seen on stage answering a rapid-fire style question. Emcee Malaika Arora asks her to choose between prominent figures of India - legendary industrialist Ratan Tata, cricket icon Mahendra Singh (MS) Dhoni, Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Priyanka Chopra, and yoga guru Baba Ramdev - in an imaginary general election in 2019. Actress Shilpa Shetty, who is among the judges, is seen reacting to Aditi Hundia’s answer. What did Aditi Hundia say at Miss Diva 2018?

Aditi Hundia's Miss Diva 2018 Video Viral - Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INDIAN PAGEANT PORTAL (@indian_pageant_portal)

Who Did Aditi Hundia Choose Between Ratan Tata and MS Dhoni?

In the video, it is seen that Aditi Hundia chooses Ratan Tata over both MS Dhoni, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Baba Ramdev.

Reason: While she expressed immense respect for all, she noted that she chose Ratan Tata for his experience and status as a business tycoon. She said "at this juncture, India needs someone who would make the country progressive, economically and culturally".

Who Is Aditi Hundia?

Aditi Hundia Instagram Post About Her Journey - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Hundia (@aditihundia)

Aditi Hundia Profile:

City: Aditi Hundia hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan in India.

Aditi Hundia hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan in India. Career: Aditi Hundia is a former beauty pageant winner (Femina Miss India Rajasthan 2017 and Miss Diva Supranational 2018).

Aditi Hundia is a former beauty pageant winner (Femina Miss India Rajasthan 2017 and Miss Diva Supranational 2018). Businesswoman: Aditi Hundia is a successful entrepreneur and runs her own apparel brand, Label Aditi Hundia.

Aditi Hundia is a successful entrepreneur and runs her own apparel brand, Label Aditi Hundia. Personal Life: While Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia have been linked since 2019, the relationship gained more public "official" status recently following comments from Ishan’s grandfather and their joint appearance at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2026 finals.

