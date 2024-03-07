Karisma Kapoor isn't just a beauty; she's a fashion queen too! Her latest ensemble pick, a stunning green tea-length dress matched flawlessly with a sleek black jacket for the promotions of her upcoming film, Murder Mubarak, is a showstopper. It's got a sweetheart neckline and stylish black floral prints all over, with an asymmetrical cut at the bottom. She accessorises it with chic black pumps and accessories—bracelets, rings, and earrings. Her makeup is spot-on, with a radiant base and a hint of nude pink for those lips and cheeks. And those eyes? Winged liner for the win! With her sleek, straight hair left down, Karisma nails that elegant look effortlessly. Karisma Kapoor All Photos From Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Gala: Delving Deep Into the Stunning Outfits Worn by Her for the Festivities in Jamnagar.

View Karisma Kapoor’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

