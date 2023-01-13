Stranger Things actress Natalia Dyer celebrates her birthday on January 13. While Natalia's fans wondered if she had broken up with her beau, Charlie Heaton, the couple decided to quash these rumours with their public appearance. Natalia and her co-star Heaton have been going strong since 2016 and their red-carpet appearances have all been super adorable. While their chemistry takes home the cake, her fashion shenanigans are equally powerful and command your attention. All Fun and Games: Asa Butterfield, Natalia Dyer Join the Cast of the Upcoming Horror Thriller.

Natalia's birthday is a great opportunity for us to reminisce about her red carpet-moments that are super chic and stylish. From going all dreamy in a red evening gown to having her own 'golden' moment, this pretty lady has strutted in style on the red carpet, all while dropping some major style bombs on us. Natalia's lean frame makes it easy for her to nail an attire and she does a fine job in pulling them off with so much elan. While we have curated a list of some of her best looks from recent times, it's time we share them with y'all. So, what are you waiting for? Have a look at her pictures right below. Natalia Dyer Birthday: 7 Pictures With Her Actor Beau Charlie Heaton That Are Too Cute to Miss.

Little Miss Perfect!

Natalia Dyer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Golden Girl

Natalia Dyer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot!

Natalia Dyer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ain't She Pretty?

Natalia Dyer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Monochrome Magic

Natalia Dyer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Modern Day Cinderella

Natalia Dyer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Did Anyone Say Party?

Natalia Dyer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Natalia Dyer!

