Washington [US], January 14 (ANI): 'Stranger Things' star Natalia Dyer and actor Asa Butterfield, who plays the role of Otis Milburn in 'Sex Education', are set to star in the upcoming horror thriller 'All Fun and Games'.

As per Variety, Butterfield and Dyer are set to take the lead roles in the horror thriller, which follows a group of siblings who find themselves in a game with a demonic twist.

Anthony and Joe Russo's production group AGBO will produce 'All Fun and Games' together with producer/financier Anton, who will fully finance the project.

Ari Costa and Eren Celeboglu will co-direct in their feature debut. The duo co-wrote the script based on an original spec from JJ Braider that AGBO acquired.

Principal photography is set to begin in late March. (ANI)

