Neha Sharma’s Newest Lockdown Selfie Is a Tres Chic Monochrome Delight!

You can expect a certain distinct element of glamour bundled with oodles of sass whenever Neha Sharma is around. She was seen as Kamla Devi in the blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that released earlier this year. Neha Sharma strides right with an unmissable spunk. An on-screen brilliance is aptly aided by an off-screen affable charm. On the fashion front, this former NIFT graduate is a style cynosure for quite a few and fabulous reasons. A finer understanding of what highlights her toned frame and flawless complexion is evident in all her style servings. The ongoing lockdown saw Neha stun in a monotone vibe. The chic brown-toned separates were in sync with a subtle beauty game. When in doubt, monochrome is the safest choice to flaunt. Giving this idea a worthy spin and updating the lockdown style diaries, Neha Sharma cheekily tagged her post on Instagram as Happy Sunday!! Wearing pants to the couch. #letsdosomethingfun #sundayfunday. As she lounged about on the couch, she experimented with a blue eye filter too.

A trained Kathak dancer, Neha Sharma is also trained in other dance forms of street hip-hop, Latin dancing salsa, merengue, jive and jazz. When Neha isn't setting our social media feeds on fire with her workout videos or shenanigans with her sister Aisha Sharma, she enchants with a compelling style arsenal.

Neha Sharma - Monotone Monotony

Neha teamed a brown glossy top with a pair of lighter toned pants. Subtle glam and wavy hair sealed her selfie at home vibe.

Neha took to the Gram to share a small video of her Sunday Funday look.

On the professional front, Neha will be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish featuring Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh & Harshvardhan Rane.