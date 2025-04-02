Ajay Devgn, one of Bollywood’s most respected and versatile actors, celebrates his 55th birthday on April 2, 2024. With a career spanning over three decades, Devgn has delivered iconic performances across various genres—ranging from intense dramas like Zakhm, Company, and Omkara to patriotic films like The Legend of Bhagat Singh, as well as action-packed blockbusters such as Singham and comedic gems like the Golmaal series. He has won three National Awards for Best Actor for Zakhm, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. ‘Amay Patnaik Ki Ek Nayi Raid’: Ajay Devgn Captivates Audience by Unveiling First-Look Poster of His Character From Film Raid 2.

Beyond acting, Devgn is a successful producer and director, with his production house, Ajay Devgn FFilms, backing several critically acclaimed projects. He has also directed films such as U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, Runway 34, and Bholaa. Looking ahead, he has several upcoming films, including Raid 2, Son of Sardaar 2, and Ranger, which are currently in production.

On his 55th birthday, we take a look at Ajay Devgn's five highest-grossing films and where to watch them online.

5. Total Dhamaal

Ajay Devgn in Total Dhamaal

Net Lifetime Collections (India): INR 154.23 crore

The third instalment in the Dhamaal franchise may not feel like a direct sequel to its predecessors, especially with the introduction of Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit into the cast. However, the film proved to be a massive success, becoming the highest-grossing entry in the series. A fourth film is reportedly in the works. Total Dhamaal is streaming on JioHotstar.

4. Golmaal Again

Ajay Devgn in Golmaal Again

Net Lifetime Collections (India): INR 205.69 crore

The fourth film in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal franchise may not be the best in the series, but this supernatural comedy - also starring Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Tabu, and Parineeti Chopra - became the highest-grossing film of the franchise. Golmaal Again is available for streaming on Prime Video.

3. Drishyam 2

Ajay Devgn in Drishyam 2

Net Lifetime Collections (India): INR 240.54 crore

The sequel to the 2015 Drishyam (the Hindi remake of the Malayalam classic) proved to be a huge box-office success. Starring Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, and Tabu alongside Devgn, Drishyam 2 continues the gripping saga of Vijay Salgaonkar. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.

2. Singham Again

Ajay Devgn in Singham Again

Net Lifetime Collections (India): INR 268.35 crore

Touted as The Avengers of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, this action-packed film also became the highest-grossing instalment of the Singham series. However, due to its massive budget, it was considered an average performer in terms of profitability. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Singham Again is available for streaming on Prime Video.

1. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Net Lifetime Collections (India): INR 279.55 crore

Before directing the critically panned Adipurush, Om Raut delivered a strong directorial debut with this historical war drama, which resonated deeply with audiences due to its Maratha pride and grand visuals. The film earned Devgn his third National Award for Best Actor and also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is streaming on JioHotstar.

