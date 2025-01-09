Neha Sharma consistently captures attention through her vibrant social media posts. The Bollywood actress, who enjoys a huge fan following online, captivates her fans with engaging photos and videos, often featuring her sister, Aisha Sharma. Recently, the Crook actress has become the centre of attention after being spotted walking hand in hand with her rumoured boyfriend, Petar Sliskovic, in Mumbai on multiple occasions. According to the latest reports, the two have been dating for quite some time now but have only recently started making public appearances together. Neha and Aisha Sharma Flaunt Bikini Bods Riding Bicycles, Share Photos and Videos From Thailand Vacation That's All About 'Bikes, Besties and Breathtaking Views'.

Neha Sharma Dating Croatian Footballer Petar Sliskovic?

Neha Sharma has been spotted with Petar Sliskovic on multiple occasions over the past few days. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle on Thursday (January 9), the rumoured couple can be seen exiting a venue and entering their car after enjoying a cosy lunch date. They also made sure to greet the paparazzi before leaving. Their simple yet sweet gesture has won our hearts. But who is Petar Sliskovic? Let’s learn more about this young gentleman below.

Rumoured Lovebirds Neha Sharma and Petar Sliskovic

Who Is Petar Sliskovic?

Neha Sharma's rumoured boyfriend, Peter Sliskovic, is a Bosnian-born Croatian footballer. He plays the role of a striker in his team. The 33-year-old footballer made his professional debut in 2011 with the Bundesliga team Mainz 05. He later played for clubs like St Pauli and Dynamo Dresden.

Peter Sliskovic’s Instagram Post

In 2022, Petar Sliskovic made his Indian Super League (ISL) debut with Chennaiyin FC, where he played for a year. During this time, he reportedly met Neha Sharma, and they grew fond of each other. In 2023, Sliskovic moved to Jamshedpur FC. He has over 8,600 Instagram followers and shares posts about both his personal and professional life.

Neha Sharma has been a part of popular Bollywood films, including Crook (2010), Youngistaan (2014), and Tanhaji (2020), last featured in Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk's 2024 film, Bad Newz.

