Fashion Face-Off: Ileana D’Cruz or Neha Sharma in a Humming Way Bralette? Whose Gorgeous Layering Game Was Better?

The fashion riddled B-town never takes a day off, as regards glamour and oomph, all with a generous dose of panache. We are perennially on the lookout for looks that strike a chord and lend us sartorial know-how of what's in vogue and what's not! Making us understand these subtle nuances are the salient but reckoning forces of tinseltown, fashion stylists. As worthy interpretations of their styling, B-town celebrities are the new age models of designers and homegrown labels. The latest ones to have caught our eye are Ileana D'Cruz and Neha Sharma. The ensemble in question was the geometric patterned checkered bralette from the homegrown label, A Humming Way. While Ileana took to the bralette and teamed it with varied toned separates for the promotions of her last film, Pagalpanti; Neha Sharma attended an event as she teamed the bralette with a matching cord set from the label.

Their individualistic sense of style is a delight. While Ileana has always been known for her safe fashion choices, rarely venturing into the risky fashion zone, she took the plunge by teaming up with fashion stylist Chandini Whabi with her classic good looks adding a certain flair of elegance to any style. Meanwhile, Neha Sharma, a graduate from the National Institute Of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has us marvelling at her toned body, a killer smile, luscious locks and innocent looks coupled with a distinct style vibe that's a worthy blend of classic and contemporary. Neha finds her solace in fashion stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi. Here is a closer look at how the ladies styled the bralette.

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana took to the geometric plunging bralette by layering it with a shimmery long line jacket by Khanijo and toggle pants by Ayesha Depala. Vinyl strapped heels by Ego, jewellery by Amrapali and Darshanaa Sanjanaa upped the look. She completed the look with sleek, shiny centre-parted hair and makeup featuring winged eyes, shimmery eyelids and nude pink lips. Ileana D'Cruz Looks Sexy in a Black Bikini and Sarong in This New Batch of Pictures.

Neha Sharma

Neha took to the geometric plunging neckline by layering it with pastel pink silk longline shrug and matching high waist pants. Wavy hair with side parting and delicate baubles from Ayana blended well into her look. She sealed the deal with subtle glam featuring wispy eyebrows, nude eyes and pink lips. Neha Sharma Glamorises Khadi, Here’s How She Looks Hot, Haute and a Helluva Happening!

Fashion Face-Off - Ileana D'Cruz or Neha Sharma

While Neha Sharma's co-ord set featuring the bralette, shrug and pants were effortless chic, we love now Ileana D'Cruz spruced up the vibe by opting for varied toned separates. A heady interpretation using the subtly toned bralette, we love both the impeccable vibes immensely.

Giving us an idea on how to look for investment pieces and make them work to the T by mixing and matching, we love the sheer fervour of these celebrities to rope in a glamorous vibe in every look. So which of these celebrity looks impressed you the most?