Neha Sharma Is Delightfully Peachy Pink and Her Chic Ensemble Is a Steal!

Neha Sharma in House of CB (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A girl of quite a few talents, Neha Sharma is rightfully a style cynosure too. While style comes easily to someone who isn't a trend hound, Neha belongs to this niche breed of tinsel town stunners who blend comfort with classics and a dash of vogues. Neha has found her solace in the styling sensibilities of fashion stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi. Together, the duo has crafted an arsenal that features an equal mix of ethnic and chic western ensembles of risque cuts, bold hues and tricky fabrics. Making it all work with a signature charm and beauty game, Neha's minimal chic vibe is infectious and intriguing. A trained classical dancer in Kathak and street hip hop, Latin dancing-salsa, merengue, jive, and jazz from the Pineapple Dance Studios in London, Neha is a former NIFT graduate from Delhi. On the social media front, Neha keeps the vines abuzz with her workout videos and shenanigans with sister and actor Aisha Sharma. Neha Sharma channelled a peachy pink avatar in separates from the British high street label, House of CB for a round of interviews. The chic ensemble was accompanied by a subtle glam game and easy wavy hair.

Sharma debuted in the Telugu film Chirutha, and followed it up with a debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Crook directed by Mohit Suri. She was recently seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero as Kamala Devi. Here is a closer look at Neha's peachy chic vibe. Fashion Face-Off: Ileana D’Cruz or Neha Sharma in a Humming Way Bralette? Whose Gorgeous Layering Game Was Better?

Neha Sharma - Peachy Pink Delight

A self striped peach-toned strapless cold shoulder cut corset styled cropped blouse was teamed with high-waist ivory-toned wide bottom pleated pants. Delicate earrings, easy wavy hair and a subtle glam of blushed cheeks, nude pink lips, wispy eyebrows and nude eyes completed her look. Neha Sharma and Her Desi Glam Is All That You Need Today for Those Midweek Blues!

On the professional front, Neha will be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish featuring Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh & Harshvardhan Rane.