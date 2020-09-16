Nick Jonas was the quintessential teenage boy who's now the man of every girl's dream. Priyanka Chopra's handsome hubby and a prominent member of Hollywood's IT society, Nick is a charmer. On days when he isn't recording any new songs for his band or being all romantic with his wifey dearest, Nick is out there pulling some fashion strings and making some dashing appearances. For someone who's as metrosexual as him, Jonas has a wardrobe that every man can dream of. Whoever his stylist is, he/she is doing a phenomenal job in styling the Sucker singer cum performer for his one too many appearances. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Wedding in The Simpsons’ World! This Artwork Is Going Viral on Instagram.

From checkered suits to smart casuals, Nick Jonas has successfully managed to nail all the designs that his stylist has suggested him to try. With a fashionista by his side, he has taken a keen interest in taking his own styling a notch higher. His red carpet appearances have been commendable and whistle-worthy if we can say. You know the man is serious about fashion when he manages to pull off a green suit with so much elan. Considering the business he is in, it's essential for him to present his best version every time. And he does it well with all his heart. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Thanks Hubby Nick Jonas For Making Her Birthday Weekend Incredibly Memorable! (View Post).

As our beloved national jiju gets ready to celebrate his big day, we take a look at some of his most amazing red carpet avatars. The ones that would PeeCee fall in love with him all over again. You can join us in admiring him.

Check 'n' Mate

Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Hot Pink Shirt, How Amazing is That?!

Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That Handsome Man in Black

Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Who Else is Rooting for His Peacock Green Suit?

Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Getting all the Disco Dancer Vibes

Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Channelling His Inner Petyr Baelish from Game of Thrones

Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

'Cos Red on Red Carpet is so Cliche!

Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nick Jonas' dapper outings have always provoked us to break all stereotypes and root for the concept of androgynous fashion. With or without Priyanka Chopra by his side, he's always able to grab all the eyeballs present in a room and make them cheer for him like never before One of our most favourite member of Jonas Brothers. Nick is particular when it comes to his closet and we hope he stays that way. We love him already but his fashion choices make us adore him a little more every day.

We hope he has a great day today and here's wishing him an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Nick Jonas!

