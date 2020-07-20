Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned 38 on July 18, 2020. The global icon, who lives with her hubby Nick Jonas in LA, has thanked him for making her birthday weekend incredibly memorable. Owing to the ongoing global crisis, one really cannot step out for any kind of celebrations or even manage to have a grand family gathering. But Nick ensured to make his ladylove’s birthday truly a special one. Priyanka has shared post on Instagram in which she has not only thanked Nick for a beautiful birthday celebration but she has also recalled how he had popped her the most important question, to marry her! Nick Jonas Shares an Adorable Birthday Post for Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Calls His Wife As the ‘Most Thoughtful, Caring and Wonderful Person’.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a beautiful pic, in which Nick Jonas can be seen giving her a peck on her cheek and she just cannot stop blushing as she clicks a pic of this cute little moment. Her post read, “To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas.” With a heart emoji, Nick responded and commented saying, “Thank you for saying yes. I love you beautiful.” Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Her 38th Birthday! Says, ‘May You Continue to Inspire the World’.

Lovebirds NickYanka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jul 19, 2020 at 5:51pm PDT

So besides birthday celebration, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas also celebrated this proposal anniversary. Nick had proposed Priyanka in Greece while they were on a vacation. If you remember, the singer had shut down a Tiffany store in order to select the ring for her. We wish this duo many more years of togetherness and love!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 08:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).