Nicki Minaj is one strong, stylish and talented rapper who has made it big on her own in the music industry. She started off her career with a Brooklyn music group called Full Force and went on to gain recognition for her independent mixtapes like Playtime Is Over, Sucka Free, and Beam Me Up Scotty. Nicki is loved for her distinct flow and the use of alter egos and accents and now has a fanbase that is evergrowing. Her songs like Starships, Turn Me on, Ananconda are still one of the biggest tracks ever made and we cannot deny the fact that no matter what happens if a Nicki Minaj song is being played, we cannot help but groove to it. Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Kenneth Petty! Anaconda Rapper's Pics Flaunting Baby Bump in Bedazzled Bikini and Thigh High Stockings Take Over Instagram.

But apart from her crazy rapping skills, Nicki Minaj's daring style represented in her hot music videos also need a special mention. She gets experimental and bold with her style and her fans absolutely love the fact that she is so comfortable with her looks. Out of the set world, Nicki Minaj manages to stand out from the crowd on the red carpet as well. She goes all whacky with her appearances and we love to spot her donning some crazy wigs and peculiar accessories. Minaj always brings her A-game and manages to raise a few eyebrows for her assemblage of provocative outfits!

Well, this proves that the rapper loves fashion so to celebrate her 38th birthday, Latestly give you a sneak peek into 5 of her wackiest looks! Chemistry Problem Gets a Nicki Minaj Rap Twist and Fans Are Impressed With the Professor! Viral Tweet Inspires Hilarious Reactions.

Here We Go:

Nicki Minaj At Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Nicki likes to thematical with her dresses and to attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, the rapper dressed as a human candy bar. She wore a yummy looking gum-ball sort of outfit with a pair of custom-made teddy bear shoes. The sleeves of the dress looked like candy floss while Nicki accessorised the outfit with bandles shaped in doughnuts and a giant ring.

Nicki Minaj at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Nicki Minaj At The Prabal Gurung Show

Nicki had all eyes on her when she made an entry on the red carpet of Prabal Gurung show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York. She opted for a big bow on her head and her classic frill skirt look. The rapper continued with her trend of "edible" accessories by wearing a pink pretzel around her neck like a necklace.

Nicki Minaj at At the Prabal Gurung show (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Nicki Minaj At Carolina Herrera Fashion Show

This was bt far one of the craziest outfits that we saw Nicki own like a boss. She wore a multi-coloured pompom ball outfit for the 2012 Carolina Herrera fashion show. She paired it with neon green leggings and a blonde beehive wig. Nicki had all eyes on her as she arrived on the red carpet.

Nicki Minaj at Carolina Herrera fashion show (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Nicki Minaj At The "I'm Still Music" Festival

How can we forget to mention this outfit that Nicki opted for her performance for the "I'm Still Music" festival in 2011. The wig was definitely the highlight if this stimulant dress. Nicki made everyone groove to her songs this night but her look became the talk of the town.

Nicki Minaj at "I'm Still Music" festival (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Nicki Minaj At iHeart Radio Music Festival

Keeping up with the trend of risque ensembles, Nicki wore this lavender ballerina-inspired dress for the iHeart Radio Music Festival in 201. Her hair was tied in a signature voluminous ponytail and she paired the look with a pair of pink boots. Minaj stole the show with her pink fried chicken necklace.

Nicki Minaj at iHeart Radio Music Festival (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Nicki Minaj sure means serious business when it comes to fashion. We hope to see more such amazing appearances by the rapper. Here's wishing Nicki Minaj a very happy 38th birthday.

