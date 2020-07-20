Nicki Minaj set Instagram on fire leaving her fans thrilled with the announcement that she is pregnant with her first child. She took to Instagram on Monday to share beautiful pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump in absolute Nicki Minaj style! The Anaconda rapper was all decked up in a bedazzled bikini and yellow wig flaunting her pregnant belly. In another mesmerising image on Instagram Nicki Minaj was standing in a blue wig and white thigh high stockings. The Anaconda rapper captioned the image with "#Preggers" with a yellow heart emoji. There were speculations about Nicki Minaj's pregnancy from the past few months. Fans couldn't help but wonder if Minaj was pregnant and finally the suspense is over. Earlier, fans paid heed to Nicki talking about her cravings and some of her selfies made fans doubt that she has been hiding her pregnancy.

Minaj is having this baby with her husband Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty. She had tied the knot with him in 2019. However, he is a convicted sex offender. The music industry professional made headlines after he was arrested by U.S. Marshals on an indictment for failing to register as a sex offender. Rumours took over social media about Minaj's pregnancy in June when she shared a busty selfie where a part of her tummy could be seen. In the picture, the Bang Bang rapper wore colourful star-shaped nipple pasties. Hinting at what may be the body changes she must be going through at that time, she captioned the image with "Oh hey if u wear a triple D cup/double E cup or bigger, what bra is actually comfortable on u? Asking for a friend. [sic]".

She had also hinted at her pregnancy cravings when she said: "Absolutely. Steak. Shrimp. Plus my famous cheeseburgers. So good. Been rlly having red meat cravings then salad cravings with extra jalapeños. Ordered Chkn nachos that didn't come w/jalapeños. Who does that? Wow." Minaj previously spoke about her desire to become a mother, telling Complex in 2014: “[My biggest fear] is that I’ll become so consumed with work that I’ll forget to live my personal life to the fullest. If I’m done with my fifth album and I don’t have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother. … I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I’ve always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head.”

