Social media is an amazing place, and it has become more evident in recent times. Since the world is restricted to indoors, people are spending way more time on scrolling down to their social media accounts. We must say, with the appropriate usage of wits, puns and humour, netizens never fail to amaze us. Twitter often comes with odd content that excites and educates netizens at the same time. So, when a girl tweeted a chemistry problem, the post naturally garnered a lot of reactions. No, it was not the numbers or elements from the period elements, but the question that impressed social media users. The chemistry problem gets a Nicki Minaj rap twist, and people are so impressed with the professor. The tweet naturally went viral and barbs across shared hilarious reactions to the chemistry problem. Math Genius! Irfan From Rajasthan is Going Viral For His Calculation Skills, Netizens Compare Him With Human Computer Shakuntala Devi.

Twitter user, Elise Morgan tweeted a picture of the Chemistry problem with the caption, “My sister’s chem professor is a barb????” To those who are unaware, a barb refers to the name of the fanbase of the American singer, Nicki Minaj. If you are a loyal fan of her music, you are a barb. The reason, Morgan referred her sister’s chemistry professor to be a barb because of Minaj’s rap twist in the question. Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Kenneth Petty!

The question reads, “Nicki Minaj has a lyric, ‘Yeah my moneys so tall that my Barbie’s gotta climb it.’ The activation energy associated with Barbie’s climb is 50 kJ/mol.” You can check the post, below:

Here's the Tweet:

my sister’s chem professor is a barb???? pic.twitter.com/rSoQ9jIuGw — elise morgan (@crocfanpage) September 10, 2020

The tweet garnered many reactions from Minaj’s fans and of course, chemistry lovers across. It quickly went viral, and netizens could not stop praising the teacher for the twist in chemistry problem.

Check Reactions!

WE DEFINITELY CLAIM THIS MAN pic.twitter.com/AsKCR9XBOR — 𝖎𝖈𝖞⁷ᴺᴹ (@icyminajj) September 11, 2020

Totally!

That's A-level chemistry — Jamie (@Jamiejdjdjejek) September 11, 2020

Someone Emailed the Professor About The Viral Tweet!

How Many of You?

I still wouldn’t know how to answer this question but I’m bouta go listen to nickiminaj after reading it — you (@AmIKylieYet) September 11, 2020

Netizens Also Solved It!

It’s 8.6 x 10^5 reciprocal seconds btw pic.twitter.com/1qyjC2H020 — 3G Wodehouse (@Adrenobrome) September 11, 2020

Like many other tweets, the above, too got thousands of likes and retweets, and it continues to grow. We hope that we keep coming across such unique, fun and light-hearted content on social media to cope with everything else that we are dealing with.

