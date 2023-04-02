Mumbai, April 1: If Day One of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening in Mumbai on Friday night was all about the entertainment world -- from Rajinikanth to SRK -- with a sprinkling of politicians added to the mix, Day Two on Saturday night was dedicated to the power of haute couture. Fashion Faceoff: Zendaya or Gigi Hadid at NMACC - Whose Indian Avatar Did You Like?

From archival pieces carrying the creative stamp of John Galliano and the House of Dior to the Big Three of Indian couturiers -- Anamika Khanna, Tarun Tahiliani and Sabyasachi Mukherjee -- the NMACC cast a swish spell.

Topping the list of A-list attendees were 'Euphoria' star Zendaya in a flowing sultry deep blue sari with a playful floral border and gold-embellished blouse and supermodel Gigi Hadid, who exuded in the words of 'Vogue', "a modern Devdas look with an ivory and gold sari", with a gold bangle stack and jewelled blouse to complete the look. Zendaya's significant other, 'Spider-Man' Tom Holland, stuck to a black suit and bow tie. Suhana Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gigi Hadid and Other Celebs Attend NMACC Gala Day 2 in Style (Watch Videos).

Zendaya Styled by Rahul Misra!

Gigi Hadid Looks Incredible in White-Golden Saree!

Tom Holland Looks Dapper In Suit

Also seen were Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor (she in an embellished jumpsuit paired with a cape by Rahul Mishra), Anusha Dandekar(in vine-tinted lehenga with a cape and layered jewellery), footballer-politician Sunil Chhetri (in black sherwani and matching pants), Aditi Rao Hydari (in a heavily embroidered lehenga and an embellished white shirt), Lisa Ray (in chic white sari with a jewelled belt), and celebrated sculptor Jeff Coons, who opted for a long, knee-length kurta and cream pyjama set with jacket to complete the look.

