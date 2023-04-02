The day two of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event in Mumbai saw some of the prominent celebs from the industry making a stylish splash. Right from Hollywood stars like Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid to Indian celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Rekha, Suhana Khan and many more attended the NMACC event. Let's check out all the celebs from NMACC day two red carpet below. Shloka Mehta Is Pregnant! Ambani Bahu Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Pics From NMACC Gala Day 2.
Aryan, Suhana and Gauri Khan Serve Glam
View this post on Instagram
Hrithik Roshan with GF Saba Azad
View this post on Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Are Couple Goals
View this post on Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor Looks Hot
View this post on Instagram
Shahid Kapoor With Wife Mira Rajput
View this post on Instagram
Kajol and Nysa Shine Bright
View this post on Instagram
Zendaya in Saree
View this post on Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar Ate It and Left No Crumbs
View this post on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Spell Eleganza
View this post on Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor Looks Gorg
View this post on Instagram
Meet the Pretty Ananya Panday
View this post on Instagram
Alia Bhatt Was 10/10 at the Event
View this post on Instagram
Gigi Hadid in Six-Yards
View this post on Instagram
Tom Holland Looks Dapper
View this post on Instagram
The Evergreen Rekha With Nita Ambani
View this post on Instagram
Salman Khan in Green Suit
View this post on Instagram
