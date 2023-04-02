The day two of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event in Mumbai saw some of the prominent celebs from the industry making a stylish splash. Right from Hollywood stars like Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid to Indian celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Rekha, Suhana Khan and many more attended the NMACC event. Let's check out all the celebs from NMACC day two red carpet below. Shloka Mehta Is Pregnant! Ambani Bahu Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Pics From NMACC Gala Day 2.

Aryan, Suhana and Gauri Khan Serve Glam

Hrithik Roshan with GF Saba Azad

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Are Couple Goals

Shraddha Kapoor Looks Hot

Shahid Kapoor With Wife Mira Rajput

Kajol and Nysa Shine Bright

Zendaya in Saree

Bhumi Pednekar Ate It and Left No Crumbs

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Spell Eleganza

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Gorg

Meet the Pretty Ananya Panday

Alia Bhatt Was 10/10 at the Event

Gigi Hadid in Six-Yards

Tom Holland Looks Dapper

The Evergreen Rekha With Nita Ambani

Salman Khan in Green Suit

