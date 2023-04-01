Mumbai is currently buzzing with all the international celebrities arriving to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). From Zendaya and Tom Holland to Gigi Hadid, many American celebs have arrived to celebrate the occasion and deliver some stunning looks for us to ogle at. While Gigi walked the red carpet on day one in a charming Rahul Mishra, it was Zendaya's first outing and she did pack a punch. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Jennifer Lopez, Who Wore this David Koma Dress Better?

Keeping the event and the hosts in mind, Zendaya chose something Indian but with a twist for her appearance at NMACC. The Euphoria actress picked a dark blue Rahul Mishra outfit which looked like a saree but wasn't one exactly. She further accessorised her look with minimal jewellery and opted for minimal makeup and a simple hairdo for the occasion.

Zendaya in Rahul Mishra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Next, supermodel Gigi Hadid went all out to declare her love for Indian silhouettes. She picked a stunning gold and ivory pre-draped saree from the house of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The saree was paired with a heavily embellished gold blouse and she further accessorised it heavily with chunky gold bangles and huge ear studs that amplified her look further.

Gigi Hadid in Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GHBR (@gigihadidbra)

With both these American beauties putting their best fashion foot forward on Indian soil, who do you think nailed her look better? Was it Zendaya in Rahul Mishra or Gigi Hadid in Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla? Drop your answers on Twitter or select the option from the box below.

