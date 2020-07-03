Olivia Munn is an American actress best known for playing the character Sloan Sabbith on the Aaron Sorkin's drama series The Newsroom. She has also starred in Hollywood films such as Magic Mike (2012) and X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) among others. She also had roles in s Date Night (2010) and Iron Man 2 (2010). Apart from being an amazing actress, Munn is also one of the most stylish Hollywood celebs. Munn is known for her flawless tastes and has floored us many times at the red carpet with her near-perfect looks. Love Wedding Repeat Trailer: Freida Pinto, Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn's Film Is a Union of Chaos and Comedy (Watch Video).

The actress is also known to have called out fashion critics in the past for dissing her outfits. In 2019, Munn wrote a short essay on fashion critics calling out bad outfits. She is known to be an advocate for several issues and has used her voice for good including important issues such as equal pay and sexual harassment as part of the Time's Up movement in Hollywood. As the actress celebrates her birthday, we look at some of her best red carpet outings. The Predator Actress Olivia Munn 'Chastised' For Outing A Convicted Sex Offender From The Movie.

Munn's Princessy Yanina Couture Gown!

Olivia Munn's Dazzling Iridescent Dress by Monique Lhuillier

Munn's Stunning Avatar in Black Versace Gown

Beautifully Bright in an Orange Stella McCartney Gown

Munn's Ravishing in Red Look in a Balmain Gown

We bet you loved Olivia Munn's style as much as we did over the years. The actress never fails to stun us with her perfect choice of outfits everytime she steps out. She knows how to slay at the red carpet and we certainly hope she keeps doing the same for more years to come.

