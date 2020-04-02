Love Wedding Repeat Trailer: Freida Pinto, Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn's Film Is a Union of Chaos and Comedy (Watch Video)

Love Wedding Repeat Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTue/Netflix)

It has been some time since we saw our Indian export Freida Pinto on screen. Isn't it? Well, here she is lighting up the screen once again. This time, in a sexy red dress for an entire film. The first trailer of the upcoming Netflix comedy, Love Wedding Repeat, has dropped on the internet. The movie features Freida alongside a league of stars like Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn. The first footage of the film has its funny moments. Freida Pinto-Cory Tran Get Engaged! 5 Mushy Pictures of The Couple That Will Convince You That They Were Destined To Fall in Love.

The title and the official synopsis of the film hint that this a Groundhog's Day but at a wedding. The trailer, however, gives zero hints about a time loop. Maybe there is more to the story. In the footage, we get the regular wedding mayhem of exes coming to town, unwanted guests at the event and the reunions-gone-wrong hijinks. But take a look at the synopsis:

"While trying to make his sister's wedding day go smoothly, Jack (Sam Claflin) finds himself juggling an angry ex-girlfriend (Freida Pinto), an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and the girl that got away (Olivia Munn) in alternate versions of the same day."

Watch The Trailer for Love Wedding Repeat Trailer:

Dean Craig has directed the film - a first for him. He has written the very popular film Death At A Funeral. Netflix Sees An All-Time High In Traffic During COVID-19 Pandemic, Shares Shoot Up By 8.4 Percent.

Love Wedding Repeat is an acquired project by Netflix. The platform picked up the comedy at last year's Cannes Film Festival. The movie will drop on the streaming platform on April 10, 2020. With an increasing demand for home entertainment, while the world deals with COVID-19 pandemic with a lockdown, the new Netflix film might just land a good number of viewers.