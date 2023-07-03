The Predator actress Olivia Munn celebrates her birthday on July 3. After her stint as a television host, Munn entered the world of acting and became a household name and she hasn't looked back ever since. Olivia's tryst with acting may not have been a planned move but her red-carpet attempts were always meticulously planned. From movie premieres to awards nights, Munn has never disappointed in the fashion department and her choices have, in fact, left us wanting for more. Olivia Munn Admits She’s Worried About Baby Formula Shortage In The US, Says ‘I Wish I Could Breastfeed’ (View Post).

From an off-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit to a velvet jumpsuit, Olivia's fashion choices have always been different and unique. She likes playing with colours and that's evident from her red carpet shenanigans. Her choices are distinct. They may not be wild but they are certainly bold when she wants it that way. From yellow to orange, black and red, she picks colours that are intriguing but apt for the occasion. She's always delightful on the red carpet and her choices are a treat for sore eyes. To check out a few of them, let's go back in time to witness some of her best fashion looks. Olivia Munn Birthday: Adorable Pics With Her Baby Boy That Will Warm Your Hearts!

Bling All the Way

Olivia Munn (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pretty Woman

Olivia Munn (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot Mamma!

Olivia Munn (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Her Take on LBD

Olivia Munn (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Carpet Ready

Olivia Munn (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All That Glitters is Gold

Olivia Munn (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Supremely Chic

Olivia Munn (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Olivia Munn!

