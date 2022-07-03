Former television host, Olivia Munn celebrates her birthday on July 3. The Asian-American actress eventually made her way into the movies after enjoying her stint as a TV host. While a lot has been written about her personal life, her dating history especially, it's all in the past now. Today, Munn is busy enjoying her motherhood and that's all that she cares about. Olivia was blessed with a baby boy, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney in 2021 and obviously, he has been the apple of her eye ever since. Olivia Munn And John Mulaney Pose For A Selfie With Son Malcolm In A Public Bathroom (View Pic).

Olivia and her beau, John Mulaney confirmed her pregnancy in 2021 and welcomed their adorable son in the same year. And while couples hesitate to post their baby's pictures online, Olivia isn't one among them. Her Instagram in fact is filled with super adorable pictures of her baby boy and we simply can't stop looking at them. From being a hands-on partner to a doting mother, Olivia is busy juggling her different roles, and we must say she's doing a great job. Look at some of these pictures and videos below, and if they don't warm your heart we don't know what will. Actress Olivia Munn Opens Up About Breastfeeding Struggle.

Like Momma Like Son!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by o l i v i a (@oliviamunn)

From His First Restaurant Visit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by o l i v i a (@oliviamunn)

Such a Curious Child!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by o l i v i a (@oliviamunn)

Ain't He Adorable?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by o l i v i a (@oliviamunn)

Twinning With Momma and Winning It

View this post on Instagram A post shared by o l i v i a (@oliviamunn)

Happy Birthday, Olivia Munn!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2022 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).