Paris Hilton Birthday Special: 7 Times the Socialite Made Headlines for Her Remarkable Fashion Outings (View Pics)

When it comes to Paris Hilton, we can easily defy the saying of 'Jack of all and master of none' for she's a personality who has excelled in different categories. She's a businesswoman, socialite, model, singer, actress, fashion designer and even a DJ, can you believe that? It won't be wrong to say that she was born with a silver spoon and she ensured that she doesn't her privilege for granted. A well-known name in the Hollywood circle, Hilton is known for her bold appearances apart from her resume that includes being phenomenal in everything. Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton End Their Feud: Come Together for a Music Video.

When it comes to Paris, she loves grabbing attention with her uber-cool looks. Her personal styling is buzzy and edgy and her fashion picks are often discussed for being brave. Red-carpet's favourite child, Hilton and her outings often make it difficult for us to lift our jaws up. As she says, "The only rule is don't be boring and dress cute wherever you go. Life is too short to blend in." Paris surely knows how to carve an impression and we have personally adored her style attempts since forever. On the occasion of her special day, we pick seven of her best sartorial attempts from the recent past that were able to strike a chord with us. Have a look...

Paris Hilton Flaunting her Well-Toned Legs like Never Before

Paris Hilton in her Bold and Cute Red Dress

Paris Hilton Slaying in her White Cut-out Dress

Paris Hilton Making Another Phenomenal Statement in White

Paris Hilton Ruling the Red Carpet

Paris Hilton in her Super Sexy Black Gown

Paris Hilton Looking Like a Million Bucks

Paris is expected to celebrate her big day with her partner or simply throw in a lavish bash for her close friends. The lady has surely seen some amazing days and she continues to live her life to the fullest even today. Here's raising a toast to her phenomenal persona and here's wishing her an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Paris!