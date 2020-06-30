Colour blocking is a much-loved and bold trend as much as it is omnipresent. The underlying principle of combining different colours and hues to create a more modest colour pair with contemporary western ensembles is a tricky trend to confront. Giving us a glimpse of how a cooler hue and a bold one together can create the perfect style harmony, Raashi Khanna regaled with her just before the lockdown vibe. Attending an event in Hyderabad, Raashi took to flaunting a dress from the homegrown label Nayantaara. Needless to say, she allowed the dress to take centre-stage all whilst keeping it relevant with a subtle beauty game in tow. Raashi, the stunner who debuted with Shoojit Sircar's Madras Cafe in 2013 transitioned down South into the Telugu and Tamil film industry. As one of the sartorial stunners there, Raashi has kept a fine temperament of chic styles from home labels as a staple in her versatile and awe-inspiring fashion arsenal. She further hones it with a brilliant beauty and hair game.

Styled by Ashwin Mawle, here's a closer look at Raashi's fine colour blocking moment. Suriya’s Heroine in ‘Aruvaa’ Is Raashi Khanna.

Raashi Khanna - Coloublocking Finery

A pastel blue and cherry red satin dress by Nayantaara worth Rs.9,200 was teamed with jewellery by H&M. Lace-up pumps, textured wavy hair and subtle glam accompanied. World Famous Lover Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh Make This Tiresome Arjun Reddy Hangover Somewhat Interesting.

Raashi Khanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Raashi was last seen in World Famous Lover with Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. She will be seen in the Tamil action-comedy, Shaitan Ka Bachcha with Siddharth, Vamsi Krishna and Yogi Babu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2020 07:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).