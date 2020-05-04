Radhika Madan Channels the Aqua Tinted Lips On, Worries Gone Vibe With This Photoshoot!

Radhika Madan for Candy magazine (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This millennial never ceases to amaze us. On-screen, Radhika ventured into the big league with the recently released Angrezi Medium sharing screen space with stalwarts like the late Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal. Her seamless transition from being a small screen stunner in Meri Ashiqui Tum Se Hi to bagging a debut in Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha and following it up with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is a splendid story in itself. This Delhi girl has been a former dance instructor too as she gave us an ample peek of her moves in Jhalak Dikhla Ja 8. On the fashion front, Radhika has stamped her presence with wondrous moments including red carpet and promotional styles. In her short stint, she has developed a niche arsenal that's a heady blend of comfort with chicness. She cranked up the subdued signature glam volume for a recent photoshoot for Candy magazine as their cover girl. A Moghul era-inspired contemporary cover saw yet another addition, with an aquatinted lip moment. Needless to say, Radhika's beauty vibe is worth a reckon.

The photoshoot has been lensed by Denzil Christian, styled by fashion styling hub, Hauute. The glam was helmed by makeup and hairstylist Morag Steyn. Here is a closer look. Radhika Madan’s Compelling Case for an Eclectic Jacket Dress and a Three-Belt Bag Is Already on Our Lust list!

Radhika Madan - Gloss, Glam and Gorgeousness

A champagne toned embellished gown with feather trimmings was from Trumpet Vine by Tanu Sharma. It was aptly complimented with a messy top knot, aqua toned lips and a piece of gold-toned jewellery in hand. Radhika Madan Keeps It Slick, Sleek and Sassy With a Printed Dress for Angrezi Medium Promotions!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CANdY MAG (@candymag.in) on Apr 7, 2020 at 11:00pm PDT

The Homi Adajania directed comedy-drama Angrezi Medium was a spin-off to Hindi Medium (2017). Radhika will also be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love, a romantic drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh also featuring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in lead roles, slated for a release this year in September.