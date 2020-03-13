Radhika Madan’s Compelling Case for an Eclectic Jacket Dress and a Three-Belt Bag Is Already on Our Lustlist!

Radhika Madan for Angrezi Medium promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Radhika Madan had us rooting for her on the small screen when she played the role of the demure Ishaani in Meri Ashiqui Tum Se Hi. The trained dancer and a Delhi girl may be a quintessential outsider but she is intent on making a mark with her exceptional on-screen presence. It is for this reason that Vishal Bharadwaj chose her for Pataakha. Radhika quickly followed it up with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. She is all set to venture into the big league with the likes of Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal with Angrezi Medium that releases today. She enlisted the styling precision of Sukriti Grover for her promotional vibe for Angrezi Medium. Radhika Madan went on a seriously stunning and compelling style play for the promotions of Angrezi Medium. This time it was an eclectic printed dress, Bohemian Rhapsody by designer Shubhika Davda's label Papa Don't Preach By Shubhika. What elevated the look was a teeny tiny but fabulous detailing of a three bag belt clasped at the waist for that extra swag!

Eclectic prints in wild colours for all seasons give our parched wardrobes a much-needed lease of life. Furthermore, a touch of sparkle and shine goes a long way in asserting that timeless demeanour. Here is a closer look at how Radhika dialed up the drama for Angrezi Medium promotions. Radhika Madan Keeps It Slick, Sleek and Sassy With a Printed Dress for Angrezi Medium Promotions!

Radhika Madan - Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika

A jacket dress worth Rs 28,000 was teamed with an Rs. 13,570 three belt bag. Black stockings with pointy-toed heels, delicate baubles of rings and earrings upped the sleek look. Shiny straight hair and minimal makeup completed her look. Pink, Fringes and Cute, This Is How Radhika Madan Rolls for Angrezi Medium Promotions!

Radhika Madan for Angrezi Medium promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Homi Adajania directed comedy-drama Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to Hindi Medium (2017). Featuring Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the film is set to be released on 20 March 2020. She will also be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love, a romantic drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh also featuring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in lead roles, slated for a release this year in September.