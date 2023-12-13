Rocket Boys actress Regina Cassandra celebrates her birthday on December 13. The popular Indian actress prominently works in the Tamil and Telugu cinema, though she has also ventured into Bollywood and even the OTT space. Besides lauding her genuine acting skills, Regina is also praised for her remarkable fashion choices, which instantly strike a chord with fashion admirers. With her sharp features and a charisma that's hard to resist, Regina sure makes you fall in love with her overall appearances, one outing at a time. Happy Birthday Keerthy Suresh: Check Out Her Best Fashion Avatars, One Look at a Time.

From stunning sarees to smart co-ord sets, Regina's style file is filled with all such beautiful pieces that will win your hearts. Her tall and lean frame further makes it easier to nail all these different designs. With a strong team of stylists having her back, Regina can deliver some jaw-dropping looks that we have adored and admired repeatedly. Her appearances have all been delightful so far and the more we say, the less it would justify. But as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words! To elaborate more on Regina Cassandra's style file, we can check out some of her best fashion moments from recent times. So, without taking any more time, let's get started, shall we? Samantha Ruth Prabhu Birthday: A Quintessential Diva Whose Signature Fashion Spunk Is Like No One Else (View Pics).

Checkmate!

Feisty in Red

Ethnic Beauty

Boho Chic

Velvet Dreams

Always Pretty

Keeping it Chic

Happy Birthday, Regina Cassandra!

