One of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2025, Kesari Chapter 2 starring Akshay Kumar, finally released on the big screens. Directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi, the historical courtroom drama is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film, Kesari and also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in crucial roles. The movie is set against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre and revolves around the story of barrister C Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Empire following the incident. The movie, which was released in the theatres on Friday (April 18), had unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Kesari Chapter 2 has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls victim to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, these sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cybercell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ Movie Review: Akshay Kumar’s Formulaic Approach Does Disservice to This Powerful if Distorted Chapter From History (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Kesari Chapter 2’:

Kesari Chapter 2 is written by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Sumit Saxena and Akshat Ghildial, is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The movie is produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Cape of Good Films.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2025 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).