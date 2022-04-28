Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates her birthday on April 28. One of the sought-after and finest actresses from the South cinema, she is indeed a delight on as well as off screen. Apart from her superb acting abilities, the diva is also quite a fashionista who stirs up style storm every time she steps out. She has this impeccable taste in fashion and can carry different outfits effortlessly. Blessed with an alluring body, the “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava” girl’s wardrobe is filled with ravishing couture that’s envious. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Graces ELLE India Cover For The First Time! Actress Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In A Cara Cowl Dress (View Pics).

Samantha is someone from the industry who does not follow any trend, but believes in becoming a trendsetter instead. Right from bringing her A-game in fashion during film promotions to mastering the art of couture dressing, she’s just fab. Indeed, she's always churning one style hit after another. And as she turns a year older today, we highlight some of her fashion moments that are gorg. Have a look. Samantha Ruth Prabu Goes Gaga Over Mom-to-Be Rihanna’s Latest Photoshoot for a Magazine (View Post).

In Polite Society!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

In Gauri & Nainika!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

In Abhishek Studio!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

In Love Tale20's!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

In Kshitij Jalori!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

In Dhruv Kapoor!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

In Daniele Corletta!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

In Sabina Musayev!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

In Raw Mango!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

In Linetribe!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

That’s it, guys! These are some of the best sartorial pieces of the actress that’s bold, chic and elegant. It ain’t easy to always nail it in the style department, but she does it with ease and how. Here’s wishing a fantastic birthday to the beautiful Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Rise and shine girl!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2022 08:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).