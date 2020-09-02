Salma Hayek, a fashion trailblazer who continues to make boys go weak in their knees. The popular Mexican actress who can easily give the new-age actresses a run for their money, she's an icon, an inspiration for so many. Hayek has always been fashion conscious, carefully putting across her thoughts and views in all her outings. Her bold and terrific attempts reflect her intimidating persona and go hand-in-hand with her sensuous image. From her Oscar appearance way back in 1997 to her recent outings, Salma Hayek has always been a force to reckon with. Salma Hayek Shares a Picture with Game of Thrones Star Kit Harrington, Says She's Excited to Work with Him in Marvel's Eternals.

Salma Hayek is obsessed with her Guccis. But there have been instances when she has strutted in style in various other designer labels. From Yves Saint Laurent to Christian Dior and Versace, the Grown Ups actress has certainly mastered the art of slaying in her designer collection. Salma Hayek has always had a penchant for anything that's bold and fearless. Her style statements may be too much for your taste but she definitely aces them better than anyone else. Salma's not just a name, she's the undisputed queen of sass and a red carpet darling. Salma Hayek Signs First-look Deal With HBO Max.

As the pretty woman gets ready to celebrate her big birthday, we take a look at some of her best fashion moments. Keep scrolling.

In Alexander McQueen

Salma Hayek (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Bottega Veneta

Salma Hayek (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dior

Salma Hayek (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Salma Hayek (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Jonathan Simkhai

Salma Hayek (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Yves Saint Laurent

Salma Hayek (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Versace

Salma Hayek (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Salma's next big outing is Marvel's Eternals where she'll share the screen space with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan and others. While she has always wooed our hearts with her marvellous fashion appearances, it's time we gear up to see her magic on the big screen once again. Till then, let's keep raising a toast to her amazing self. Happy Birthday, Queen!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).