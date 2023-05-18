Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek showed a lot more than she intended to as she mistakenly flaunted her assets while dancing. The actress, 56, was celebrating 24 million followers on Instagram and seemed unfazed by her wardrobe malfunction, reports Mirror.co.uk. Instead, she labelled it '24 million reasons to smile' as she thanked her fans for 'joining me on this wild ride.' Oscars 2023 Worst Dressed: Salma Hayek, Florence Pugh & Others Who Didn't Get it Right!

Posting the cheeky video to her social media, the Magic Mike star was seen dancing in a robe to Latino music. Mirror.co.uk further states that the white bathrobe failed to cover her modesty at all times, not that Salma let that bother her. Instead, she continued to shake her hips and move her feet while her breasts and other intimate parts flashed onlookers, albeit censored for the upload. Madonna's 'Sex' Book: Racy Nude Photos From the Singer's Controversial Novel to Be Auctioned.

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Those in the room joined in with the dancing to the trumpets and Salma added in the caption, "I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude." Paris Hilton was among those sharing the love in the comments section, simply posting an emoji with love heart eyes. Others were a bit more sarcastic in their responses with one fan joking, "There's something wrong with this video it keeps going blurry." But there was also scepticism from some, with one user writing: "lol I feel like she blurred it to be funny. I don't think anything actually popped out."

