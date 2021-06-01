Samnatha Akkineni is on a style spree as she hosts her own web television talk show, directed by Arun Seshkumar and created by Allu Aravind for aha. One of these looks saw her flaunt a de-constructed striped jumpsuit featuring a bespoke body fit and a fine silhouette from the homegrown label, Notebook. Samantha, a certified style chameleon is equally at ease in ethnic ensembles and as she is in classy western ones. She has mastered a rare knack to blend comfort with vogue with her fashion stylist and designer Preetham Julkalker. The duo with their keen eye for detailing snowball these sensibilities into a fashion fiesta everytime Samantha steps out.

Samantha is innately sartorial. She goes on to accentuate all of her styles with a beauty game featuring those delicate features, lustrous hair and a flawless skin. Here's a closer look at her jumpsuit style. Cute Samantha Akkineni Gives Major Fashion Inspiration in This Instagram Reel Video Full of Chic Outfits She Couldn’t Wear in 2020!

Samantha Akkineni - Feminine Chic

It was a burnt orange with ivory pinstripes deconstructed jumpsuit worth Rs.11,700. Wavy hair, subtle glam and delicate earrings completed her look. Samantha Akkineni Dazzles In a Yellow Ethnic Wear.

Samantha Akkineni in The Notebook (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in Telugu romantic drama, Jaanu with Sharwanand. She will be seen in the Tamil film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

