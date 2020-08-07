Samantha Akkineni is all set to set the Instagram feed on fire with her amazing pictures. The South star is known for her stunning style statements and fashion outings, apart from her acting skills. Her Instagram page is one solid proof of that! Recently, she once again drove her fans crazy with beautiful shoot of herself wearing dazzling yellow. The actress definitely knows how to slay it one picture at a time. When Samantha Akkineni Played Mix and Match With Polka Dots, Her Thrifty Style Was All Kinds of Chic!.

In the recent bunch of snaps, she is seen wearing a pretty yellow palazzo set that has delicate embellished work on it. The look of this printed attire is enhanced by a jacket, all by Arpita Mehta. Her hair is fuss-free as it is pulled back in a messy ponytail. Her make up is glossy with more focus on her dark eyes. The accessories used here are choker shell necklace with matching tiny earrings.

Eyes Doing The Talking

Jacket Steals The Attention

The Perfect Ethic Look

The 33-year-old star was seen in acclaimed film Majili opposite her actor-husband Chaitanya Akkineni. She was also seen in a retro role in the film titled as 'Oh Baby.' The next announcement is yet to be done by her and her fans are super eager for the same.

