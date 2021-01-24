Sara Ali Khan is enjoying her vacation to the fullest and making sure her fans are getting all the updates from her. Day after another, the actress is treating her Instagram family with beautiful pictures of herself. It was only yesterday when she posted a picture in a gorgeous monokini as she enjoyed the Maldivian sun. But as the days pass by, the pictures just keep getting better. The actress has shared yet another stunning picture on social media today. Flaunting her curves, Sara posted a picture in a bikini today as she showed off her lunch spread for today. Sara Ali Khan Flaunts Her Sexy Beach Body in a Blue Monokini As She Soaks Up the Maldivian Sun.

Sara shared a series of photos in a came heart bikini. While she wanted her fans to focus on the boat-shaped food tray and the tasty food on it, we could not help but only look at her. The gorgeous bikini belongs to Connoisseurs Shivan and Narresh's exclusive swimwear collection. The bikini was a mix of blue, pink and red colour and accented Sara's curves beautifully. She added a pair of red sunglasses to complete the look. The actress wrote yet another amusing Shayari with the pictures as well that cannot be missed.

Sara has been accompanied by her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on this vacation. Earlier, she had ringed in the New Year with them and some other close friends. She had shared pictures of her New Year celebration in which the brother-sister duo was seen posing in front of a bonfire. She wrote a short poem for the photos and said, "Sun Sun Sunshine. Hugs and cuddles since they're all mine. Jokes and pranks continue as we dine. If this is how 2021 is gonna be - it's a good sign." Sara Ali Khan, the Pretty Hot Patakha in Pink for Love Aaj Kal!

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. She now has Atrangi Re in her kitty. The film stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles and is directed by Aanand L Rai. Apart from this, Sara Ali Khan as also become Chumbak's first brand ambassador for their home & watch categories. The campaign featuring Sara Ali Khan launches later this month across the brand's digital & offline mediums.

