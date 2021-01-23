Just like many celebrities in the past, Sara Ali Khan too has flown down to the Maldives for a quick vacation. The actress is accompanied by her mother Amrita Singh and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on the vacation. She has been treating her fans with exotic pictures from her vacation and keeping her fans updated with her whereabouts. Today, Sara took to Instagram to share a sexy picture in a blue monokini as she enjoyed the Maldivian sun. Sara Ali Khan Workout and Diet: Exercise Regime of The ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ Actress That Has Led to Her Transformation.

Sara's monokini had a very tropical touch to it. The blue swimsuit had a leaf print on it and it accentuated Sara's curve quite nicely. The floral outfit had a plunging neckline with spring-inspired, hand-painted watercolour illustration by Esha Lal. Sara added a pair of red sunglasses with her outfit and left her hair open. She looked absolutely stunning in this attire and is surely dropping some major vacation goals. The actress picture went viral in no time and she garnered more than four million likes on her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Earlier, Sara had shared a picture with her mother and brother while they enjoyed an elaborate dinner. Known for her goofy captions, she wrote, "Nights like these. Find us a pod- we’re the peas. With both of you, I want to travel the 7 seas. Because as they say the best things come in threes," for her post. She even posted a few pictures in gorgeous dresses as she is enjoying her vacation. Sara Ali Khan to Romance Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re? Is She Playing a Double Role?

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. She now has Atrangi Re in her kitty. The film stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles and is directed by Aanand L Rai. Apart from this, Sara Ali Khan as also become Chumbak's first brand ambassador for their home & watch categories. The campaign featuring Sara Ali Khan launches later this month across the brand's digital & offline mediums.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2021 07:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).