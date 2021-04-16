Shamita Shetty on Thursday shared a stunning picture relaxing in the pool on Instagram. Shamitawears an orange cut-out monokini in the picture as she relaxes on a swan-shaped floatie. Shamita Shetty Is Mighty Upset With the Way People Have Been Blaming Her for Poor Performance In Khatron Ke Khiladi 9- EXCLUSIVE.

"Wana go back!! To #nocoronatime," the sister of actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote as caption with the picture. The picture image currently has over 21K likes. Happy Birthday Shamita Shetty: Highlights Of Her Television Career!

Check Out Shamita Shetty's Instagram Post Below:

The 42-year-old actress started her journey in Bollywood with the multistarrer blockbuster Mohabbatein in 2000. She was then seen in films such as Cash, Zeher, Fareb and Bewafaa among others. Two decades later, she was seen in the web series Black Widows, which released in 2020.

