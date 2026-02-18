New Delhi, February 18: Lottery players in Ohio are being urged to double check their tickets after the Ohio Lottery confirmed that two major prizes from recent drawings remain unclaimed, including a USD 1 million Powerball ticket.

The Powerball ticket, purchased at Circle K - 2400 Petzinger Road, matched all five white balls in the Monday, February 16, 2026 drawing but missed the Powerball and Power Play. The winning numbers were 16, 18, 19, 56, 58, with Powerball 6 and Power Play 3x. The odds of winning USD 1 million are 1 in 11,688,054. Japan: Retiree From Tokyo Wins 600 Million Yen Lottery, Lives Luxurious Life by Hiding News From Wife; Later Invests Money Into Insurance.

While the jackpot was not hit in Ohio, the overall Powerball jackpot has now climbed to an estimated USD 169 million for the next drawing at 10:59 pm on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

In addition, a lucky winner of the Rolling Cash 5 drawing on Valentine’s Day has yet to claim a USD 130,000 prize. The winning ticket was sold at Walmart Supercenter - Bainbridge. The next Rolling Cash 5 jackpot stands at USD 120,000, with daily drawings held at 7:05 pm. Chennai Retiree Wins INR 225 Crore in Emirates Lottery: ‘Tapped Random Numbers With Eyes Closed’, Says Former Engineer Sriram Rajagopalan.

Ohio Lottery officials are encouraging players who recently purchased Powerball or Rolling Cash 5 tickets in Columbus or Bainbridge to check their numbers carefully before the claim deadline passes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Cleveland.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

