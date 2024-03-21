Bollywood actresses have always been known for their impeccable fashion sense, and their ability to carry off any outfit with grace and elegance. In recent days, we have seen many Bollywood actresses pull off stunning black outfits with effortless ease. While the colour is of course a classic, it's also a favourite with our B-town ladies. From Sara Ali Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan, we witnessed all the prominent Bollywood ladies slaying in their black outfits in the past few days and weeks. To elaborate more on them, here are five recent instances where Bollywood actresses nailed their black outfits. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Love for Casual Dresses Is Evident in These Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan at The Crew trailer launch

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her brilliant style and grace. She looked stunning in a black dress with a turtle neckline at The Crew's trailer launch. She paired it with black heels and minimalistic jewellery, making for a sophisticated look.

Shilpa Shetty at Pinkvilla 2024 Awards

Shilpa Shetty stunned everyone with her black Mugler gown at the Pinkvilla 2024 Awards. She paired it with minimal jewellery, making for a perfect red carpet look. Fashion Faceoff: Shilpa Shetty or Vidya Balan, Whose Colourful Torani Outfit Will You Wear?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu at Amazon Prime's Citadel Announcement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked stunning in a black embellished outfit with a keyhole neckline at the Citadel announcement. She paired it with black heels and minimalistic jewellery, making for a chic and sophisticated look.

4. Kriti Sanon at the Crew Trailer Launch

Kriti Sanon looked ravishing in a black bralette with jacket and ruched skirt at the Crew's trailer launch. She paired it with black heels and minimalistic jewellery, looking bold and elegant.

Sara Ali Khan at Murder Mubarak Premiere

Sara Ali Khan looked beautiful in a black Marchesa embroidered gown at the Murder Mubarak Premiere. She paired it with statement earrings and minimalistic makeup, looking simple and elegant.

