Television actress Shweta Tiwari is a total stunner, and she needs no stamp of approval. However, we have to put out this appreciation post in honour of the OG Prerna. Because, OMG, she looks divine in her latest Instagram post and we cannot help gawking. We may come across as loud in our admiration of Shweta's beauty and her dress, but she has earned it.

Dressed in pink, the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress shared a few pictures in her latest Instagram post. While the 39-year-old old did not divulge much about the occasion, she did provide her fans and followers with important details about her OOTD. Shweta wore a gorgeous pant style saree that was in Fuschia pink. What makes this ensemble such a steal is its striking balance between traditional and contemporary styles. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Shweta Tiwari Re-Lives Her Radio Jockey Days After Doing a Gig on Sony TV Show.

Of course, being a saree pant (another phrase for pant style saree), it is a modern silhouette. However, the unique and colourful Leheriya print, a traditional style of tie-dye from the state of Rajasthan gives the outfit a royal ethnic touch. Shweta lets her outfit be the show-stealer by keeping the accessories and HMU (hair and makeup) muted. However, one cannot help but love her new wavy long bob hairstyle. She has donned a pair of statement earrings and bracelet and picked a pair of colourful open toe ankle strap chunky heels.

Pretty in Pink

Shweta Tiwari in Pink Saree Pant (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check Shweta Tiwari's Instagram Post

Shweta is currently seen in Sony TV's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan wherein she plays the role of Guneet Sikka, a 40-year-old single lady. The show, produced by DJ's Creative Unit, also stars Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in pivotal roles. Shweta, undoubtedly one of Indian television's most popular faces, has admitted her newest role to be challenging as in her words, "Guneet Sikka is a real character that you may easily come across on the roads of Delhi NCR." The mother of two believes playing the role of larger than life character is simpler as audiences may or may not connect but playing slice-of-life roles is difficult as viewers relate to it.

