Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh recently found themselves at the centre of a social media storm after morphed wedding photos of them surfaced online. The viral images sparked confusion and speculation among fans. Vishal, who shares a close bond with Shweta, dismissed the incident as humorous. He clarified that he considers Shweta as a mother figure and is not bothered by such fabricated content. Third Time Lucky? Did Shweta Tiwari Get Married to Vishal Aditya Singh? Truth Behind Actress’ Wedding Photos Going Viral Online.
Vishal Aditya Singh Reacts to Wedding Rumours With Shweta Tiwari
Vishal shared with India Forums that he, too, came across the fake wedding photos and had a good laugh about it. He mentioned that he doesn't feel the need to clarify his relationship with Shweta, as people will form their own opinions regardless of any explanation he offers. "Shweta and I know the truth about our bond. Why should I care about others’ opinions? Everyone who knows us understands that I call her ‘mom’ and we share a great bond," he told the portal. Nimrat Kaur Pregnant Amid Her Linkup Rumours With 'Dasvi' Co-Star Abhishek Bachchan? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Gossip.
Shweta Tiwari & Vishal Aditya Singh's Fake Wedding Pics
Recently, a series of images featuring Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh as a newlywed couple circulated widely on social media. The photos sparked confusion among fans, leading many to believe that the two actors were secretly married. However, the morphed images were digitally altered, with their faces superimposed onto pictures of actress Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad.
Shweta Tiwari & Vishal Aditya Singh Together
FYI, Shweta Tiwari has had a tumultuous personal life. Her first marriage to Raja Chaudhary ended in 2007 due to domestic abuse allegations. She later married Abhinav Kohli in 2013, but the marriage dissolved in 2019. Despite the challenges, Shweta has emerged as a strong and successful actress, raising her children Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Kohli.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2024 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).