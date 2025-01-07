Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari, known for her roles in hit shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, has gained significant relief in an ongoing legal battle. The Mumbai Police recently informed the Bombay High Court that the forgery case filed against her by former husband Abhinav Kohli in 2021 has been closed. Kohli had alleged that Tiwari forged his signature on a No Objection Certificate (NOC) in 2017, which she submitted while applying for a visa to take their son, Reyansh Kohli, to the United Kingdom for medical treatment. However, after thorough investigation, the police concluded that there was no evidence to support Kohli’s claims. Shweta Tiwari Gets Legal Notice from Estranged Husband Abhinav Kohli - Read Details.

Forgery Case Filed Against Shweta Tiwari

The case revolved around Shweta Tiwari’s 2017 attempt to secure a visa for Reyansh Kohli, as she intended to consult UK-based doctors for his physiotherapy. Since she was traveling without the child’s father, immigration authorities required an NOC from Abhinav Kohli. Alleging forgery, Kohli claimed he had never authorised the document and took the matter to the UK Embassy, leading to the visa’s cancellation. Subsequently, he filed a formal complaint with the Bandra Kurla Complex police in 2021. Shweta Tiwari Shares CCTV Footage of Abhinav Kohli Assaulting Her and Son Reyansh, Says ‘This Is Why My Child Is Scared of Him’.

However, the police recently submitted an ‘A’ Summary report before the Bandra magistrate court, signifying that the case lacked evidence. Following this, Shweta Tiwari’s legal team withdrew her petition seeking to quash the FIR, while Abhinav Kohli expressed his intention to challenge the police closure report through a ‘protest petition’. While the court has allowed both parties the freedom to pursue further legal proceedings, the police closure report brings a relief for the actress.

