The brand has received an overwhelming response in just a month since it was launched.

Cuttack: E-commerce retailer Skewdeck, which sells a range of fashion clothing for men and women is on its way to becoming a national brand. A venture of young entrepreneur and philanthropist Raunak Singh, Skewdeck has taken off in a big way since its launch just a month ago and is poised to continue to grow at a strong pace.

“At Skewdeck, our commitment is to provide the best quality and range of fashion clothing to customers of all ages and genders at the most affordable price. We are thrilled by the overwhelming response we have received in the first month and are confident of becoming the preferred fashion clothing brand for customers looking for the latest and exclusive styles without burning a hole in their pocket,” said Raunak Singh, Founder of Skewdeck. Britney Spears Goes Nude in Bathtub As She Covers Her Bo*bs and Private Parts, Pens She 'Likes to Suck' (View NSFW Pics).

The wide range of Skewdeck hoodies and sweatshirts are made of the finest quality fabrics and materials. The brand uses state-of-the-art equipment and best manufacturing practices to ensure every single piece of clothing is world-class.

“The fashion industry is a highly competitive one and we realise that we will need to put our best foot forward every time to remain ahead of the competition. Our best minds are constantly working to come up with amazing quality and trendy fashion clothing. We are committed to innovating and offering products that are in sync with customers’ tastes at the best prices,” said Mr. Singh, who has an experience of 15 years in the apparel industry.

Skewdeck brand products are presently available only through the online platform, but going ahead, the company also plans to have a retail presence. Ram Charan Looks Hot in Relaxed Jeans and Jacket in New Pics From Japan!

“We are currently focusing on the online operations, but as we scale up and grow, we certainly plan to make Skewdeck brand fashion products also available through modern retail in our next phase of growth,” Mr. Singh added.

Skewdeck is giving attractive discount offers, besides free shipping and delivery across India, on a large collection.