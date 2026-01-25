Mumbai, January 25: A 24-year-old man in Odisha’s Cuttack district killed a leopard with his bare hands after the predator entered his farmhouse and attacked his family and pet dog on Friday, January 23. The incident occurred in the Morada area, where the wild cat strayed into the residential premises, sparking a violent confrontation. While the leopard was killed during the struggle, the youth, identified as Satyabrata Purty, sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The encounter began when the leopard jumped over the farmhouse boundary and targeted a pet dog. When family members attempted to intervene, the animal turned its aggression toward them. To protect his family, Purty engaged in a direct physical struggle with the leopard. According to local reports, he managed to overpower the animal, though the exact details of the fatal struggle are being reviewed by wildlife officials. Leopard Attack in Karnataka: 30-Year-Old Pilgrim Mauled to Death in Talubetta Forest Near Male Mahadeshwara Hill.

Eyewitnesses stated that the leopard appeared suddenly, causing immediate panic within the household. The predator first mauled the pet dog before lunging at Purty’s mother. Seeing the threat to his family, Satyabrata lunged at the cat to pin it down.

During the frantic minutes that followed, Purty sustained deep gashes and bite wounds on his arms and chest. Hearing the commotion, neighbors rushed to the spot with sticks and tools, but by the time they arrived, the leopard had already succumbed to the injuries sustained during the fight with the youth. Leopard Attack in Bhayandar: Big Cat Enters Residential Building in Thane, 4 Injured (Watch Videos).

Residents immediately rushed a bloodied Purty to the PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada. Doctors have stated that while his injuries are significant, his condition is currently stable. He is expected to undergo surgery for the deep lacerations caused by the leopard’s claws.

Forest Department officials arrived at the farmhouse shortly after the incident to take custody of the leopard's carcass. A preliminary investigation has been launched to determine how the leopard reached the settlement and whether it had been tracking livestock in the area.

The incident has highlighted the increasing frequency of human-wildlife encounters in the fringe villages of Mayurbhanj, which borders the Similipal National Park. Local villagers have expressed growing concern over the safety of their families and cattle, claiming that forest department patrolling has been insufficient.

Forest officials have sent the leopard's body for a post-mortem examination to check for any underlying illnesses or injuries that might have driven the animal toward a human settlement. They have also urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid confronting wild animals directly, though they acknowledged that in this instance, the youth acted in immediate self-defense.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Kalinga TV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

