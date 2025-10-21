Cuttack, October 21: On Monday, October 20, the Odisha police said that a self-styled godman was arrested in Cuttack district for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl. Police officials said that the alleged incident took place in the Kendupatna area when the victim was going to a shop near her house to buy some items. The arrested accused, a 50-year-old man, took the minor girl to a nearby mutt, where he sexually assaulted her.

After the incident, a case was registered against the accused under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Nandankanan police station, reports PTI. Cops said that the accused was immediately arrested after the incident was reported. In a separate incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a young man in the Kandhamal district. Balasore Shocker: Man Travels 175 Km From Cuttack To Reconcile With Estranged Wife, Instead Slits Her Throat in Broad Daylight in Odisha; Arrested.

It is reported that the incident occurred in the Daringbadi police station area. Since the incident, the accused has been at large. During preliminary investigation, cops found that the minor girl was living with her four siblings as her parents work as labourers in Kerala. Officials said that the accused is known to the family. On the day of the incident, the accused

The accused, who is known to the family, told the victim that her father had transferred money to his bank account to buy some items. Instead of taking the victim to the market to buy goods, the accused took her to a nearby forest and allegedly raped her. The incident came to light when the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. An investigation in connection with the incident is underway.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

