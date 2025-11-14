Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal performed at Cuttack’s Bali Jatra Festival on Thursday, November 13, 2025. However, things took a bad turn after a stampede-like situation occurred during her performance, leaving two people unconscious. The incident reportedly happened near the stage barricades, where a large crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the popular singer. The Cuttack Police Commissioner also confirmed that one person suffered minor injuries. ‘120 Bahadur’ Music Album Launch: Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar and Shreya Ghoshal Unite for Soulful Tribute to Indian Heroes.

Stampede-Like Situation at Shreya Ghoshal’s Concert in Odisha’s Cuttack

The stampede-like situation occurred during Shreya Ghoshal's performance on the final day of Cuttack's Bali Jatra in Odisha. According to a PTI report, a large crowd rushed towards the stage when the singer appeared. Due to the commotion, organisers had to halt the performance for some time. The chaos led to several people fainting from exhaustion.

Shreya Ghoshal resumed her performance only after the police brought the situation under control. As per officials, two people, including a woman, fainted. They were immediately taken to a first-aid centre and then rushed to SCB Medical College for further treatment.

On my way to Cuttack for a show today but also excited about what’s coming in two days. Let’s kill some time until soundcheck. AMA? #AskShreya pic.twitter.com/MuBEiEWRrL — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) November 13, 2025

No Injuries or Fatalities Reported

The police and organisers immediately made additional security arrangements to control the situation. Cuttack Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta denied reports of any major unrest. He said, "There was no unpleasant situation. It is true that there was a huge crowd, but we managed it properly. One person sustained a minor injury and is stable." ‘Indian Idol 16’: Sankalp Yaduvanshi’s Emotional Return, Opens Up About Parents Separation and Credits His Mother’s Support; Shreya Ghoshal Gets Teary-Eyed.

Shreya Ghoshal is yet to share her reaction on the stampede incident during her concert.

