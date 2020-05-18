Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Cannes Nostalgia: A Heady and Intangible Affair of Couture Fabulousness, Sartorial Perfection, Drop Dead Elegance at the French Riviera!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Cannes Nostalgia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We believe that achieving a sartorial perfection and notching up the ante with every appearance is her glaring forte. While her acting prowess has undergone a remarkable metamorphosis, Sonam's tryst with an equally modish game has only refined further. Perpetually distinctly, her fashion arsenal resonates with the international fashion scene, curated under the keen eye of her sister, fashion maverick and stylist Rhea Kapoor. Together the duo orchestrates the perfect symphony with Sonam’s penchant to spruce up the scene, dabbling in minimalism and drama, as the occasion demands that makes her contemporaries to follow suit. This year would have marked a decade of her fabulous fashion journey in the French Riviera. Living by the mantra, ‘I don’t do Fashion, I am Fashion’ Sonam Kapoor could well be deemed as Bollywood’s resident Couture Cynosure! While casual styles are easy, playful and fun for the Kapoor sisters, red carpet appearances are their forte. With sophistication as a constant underlying vibe, Sonam gave us a glimpse of her high-fashion shenanigans with her Cannes stint beginning from 2010. Quite rightly, Sonam is probably the only diva who has never locked horns with the fashion pundits.

For every mood, Sonam pulling out a distinct style play from her bag of magic tricks reaffirms our faith in her versatile fashion game. Making heads turn again every year, her Cannes journey is rightly a study in achieving rare sophistication in itself. Ahead is a brief fashion capsule of her high octane red carpet fervour. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Coutures Up and Blazes in a Satin Pantsuit and a Ruffled Midnight Blue Dress in Doha!

Sonam Kapoor At Cannes 2011

For The Artist Premiere, Sonam wore a big bold white gown with mesh overlay and black print by Jean Paul Gaultier from the Spring 2009 collection. Ferragamo heels, an elegant updo, golden-black smokey eyes and nude gloss completed her look.

Sonam Kapoor At Cannes 2012

For the closing ceremony and the Therese Desqueyroux premiere, Sonam chose an Alexander McQueen Pre-Fall 2012 high-neck tulle embroidered gown. Bold eyebrows, red lips, a centre-parted hairdo and pumps sealed her deal.

Sonam Kapoor At Cannes 2013

Sonam Kapoor took to the red carpet for the Jeune & Jolie premiere wearing a strapless floral Dolce & Gabbana gown featuring a voluminous silhouette. Sunita Kapoor jewels, wavy locks and pumps sealed the deal. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is All About High Fashion With Timeless Elegance and a Modern Twist In Qatar!

Sonam reigned in a traditional vibe for the Opening Ceremony of the 2013 Cannes Film Festival with an Anamika Khanna white lace saree featuring intricate gold embroidered through-out with an embroidered long jacket, winged eyes and bright red lips with a nose ring as a perfect accompaniment.

Sonam Kapoor At Cannes 2014

For The Homesman premiere, Sonam channelled old Hollywood charm in an Elie Saab Spring 2014 Couture gown with Chopard jewels. A vintage faux bob, shimmer and rose gold on her eyes and pink lips rounded out her look.

Sonam Kapoor attended the Foxcatcher premiere draped in an Anamika Khanna's modern interpretation of the Indian saree in a nude tones cape six-yard that was embroidered with gold and accented with a pearl and gold choker designed by her mother; Sunita Kapoor. Matching sandals and clutch synced with black smoky eyes, nude lips and sleek hair.

Sonam Kapoor At Cannes 2015

Sonam attended the Inside Out premiere wearing a lime-green Elie Saab Spring 2015 Couture gown styled with Chopard jewels. A crisp low hairdo, smokey eyes and pink lips sealed the deal.

Sonam Kapoor attended The Sea of Trees wearing an intense electric blue Ralph & Russo Spring 2014 Couture gown featuring an exaggerated hip-length draping. Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, Chopard earrings, side-swept glossy tresses and a contrasting coral-red lip and matching nails elevated her whole vibe.

Sonam Kapoor At Cannes 2016

For the screening of Loving, Sonam flaunted a white ensemble by Ralph and Russo that featured a short train and a long floral cape topping it off with a neat bun, pink blush and lips.

For the screening of Mal De Pierres, Sonam flaunted a Ralph & Russo sari-inspired dress with stud earrings and a white-rock ring.

Sonam Kapoor At Cannes 2017

For the screening of The Meyerowitz Stories, Sonam chose an Elie Saab embellished creation. Pink toned jewellery by Kalyan, textured messy hairdo, subtle glam completed her look.

For The Killing Of A Sacred Deer Cannes Film Festival premiere, Sonam chose a gold tulle embroidered Spring 2017 Elie Saab Couture gown. She topped off this stunning look leaving her long and sleek hair open, a subtle glam of shimmery smokey eyes and nude lips.

Sonam Kapoor At Cannes 2018

For the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Sonam chose a Vera Wang Bridal 2019 dual-toned gown featuring a fitted corset bodice and an endless voluminous skirt of tulle replete with a train and a dash of yellow hue. Mauve toned lips and hints on yellow in the inner corner of her eyes, a messy updo, diamond earrings from Chopard rounded out her look.

For the premiere of Blackkklansman, Sonam chose a customised ivory ensemble by her favourite designers, Ralph & Russo featuring an embroidered blouse with sheer sleeves and an exaggerated detail on one side and a voluminous skirt. A braid adorned with an opulent jada choti from Amrapali Jewels, subtle makeup of defined eyes, pink lips and highlighted cheekbones completed her look.

Sonam Kapoor At Cannes 2019

For the premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Sonam chose a white custom tuxedo by Ralph & Russo Couture, styled with Chopard diamond emerald jewels and strappy stilettos Jimmy Choo. Bold makeup and a chic updo completed her vibe.

Sonam Kapoor graced the Chopard Parfums ‘La Nuit Des Rois’ dinner party as the new face of the brand wearing an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble featuring a silver-grey tissue fitted skirt with attached bodice hand embroidered in pearls, sequins, crystals and silk threads. A wrist cuff and drape accompanied. Jewellery by Chopard, nude glam with defined eyes and a slick hairdo sealed the deal. Year Ender 2019 With Fashion: When Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Was Unflinching Doing What She Does the Best – Slay, Inspire, Repeat!

Engaging us with her shenanigans with a signature flair of elegance and oodles of confidence, we can hardly wait for the diva to add yet another fabulous year sartorial drama at Cannes again.